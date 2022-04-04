Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading 9.9% Higher

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) shot up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.10. 29,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,562,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANGI. Benchmark cut their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Angi in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Get Angi alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $415.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Angi by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Angi by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,848,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after acquiring an additional 153,129 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Angi by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Angi by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 166,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.