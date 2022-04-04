Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Raised to €65.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of BUD opened at $61.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.