Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $84.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

