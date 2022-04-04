Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $243,000 in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after buying an additional 498,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 993.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 111,738 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Kforce by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 85,256 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 215,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 80,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 69,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KFRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kforce in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $74.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.11. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

