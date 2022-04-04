Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $258,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,546 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $133.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average is $152.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.