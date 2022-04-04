Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $67.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $76.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $510.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

UFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

