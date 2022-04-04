Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,676 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter worth $55,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.
NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nokia in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nokia in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.
Nokia Company Profile
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
