Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

ACLS opened at $71.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

