Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $685.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 147.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 26,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 72.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 78,595.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 35,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

