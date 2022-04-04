AON (NYSE:AON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $328.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.36. AON has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $331.89. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of AON by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

