APA (NASDAQ:APA) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.97.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in APA by 24.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

