Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

ABUS stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $457.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.69.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 134.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 59,845 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10,089.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

