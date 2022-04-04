Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 426,800 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,800 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.25% of Pinterest worth $59,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $24.81 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,985 shares of company stock worth $12,604,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.54.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.