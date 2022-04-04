Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $63.12 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 540,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,108 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $63,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 96.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Exponent by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Exponent by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $108.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.53. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

