Ardevora Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 7,290.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,000 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.15% of Trade Desk worth $67,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,120 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 48.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,933,000 after purchasing an additional 819,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $50,437,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $72.33 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 253.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

