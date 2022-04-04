Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 205,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,545,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after buying an additional 1,904,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 227.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,123,000 after buying an additional 1,396,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $234.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.59 and a 200 day moving average of $303.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

