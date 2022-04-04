Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Tops $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $578,900.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.29 or 0.07479937 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,644.35 or 0.99938012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00047433 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

