Argan (NYSE:AGX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Argan from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
NYSE:AGX opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.28. Argan has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $55.99.
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
