Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

