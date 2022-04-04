Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 239.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $5,118,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $212,664.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,167 shares of company stock valued at $83,383,415 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $140.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,138. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.