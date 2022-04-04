Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €6.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) received a €6.50 ($7.14) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s previous close.

AT1 has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.37) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.97) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.91) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($7.69) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.80 ($7.48).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €5.22 ($5.73) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.64. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($7.87). The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

