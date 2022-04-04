Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($1.19). Arvinas reported earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($2.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($3.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,426,923. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,961,000 after acquiring an additional 230,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arvinas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arvinas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.34. 487,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,735. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average is $75.79.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

