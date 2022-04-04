ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $898.33.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $667.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $273.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. ASML has a twelve month low of $558.77 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $649.97 and its 200 day moving average is $739.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ASML by 92.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ASML by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after purchasing an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in ASML by 8,388.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,943,000 after acquiring an additional 147,640 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ASML by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 146,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

