ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $3,061.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,061.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.40) to GBX 3,040 ($39.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.23) to GBX 2,900 ($37.99) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.40) to GBX 3,850 ($50.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS ASOMY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. 10,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,125. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

