Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.47) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.06) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.37) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.13) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,536.67 ($33.23).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,655 ($21.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,584.50 ($20.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,528 ($33.12). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,827.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,901.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($27.40), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,046,931.73).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

