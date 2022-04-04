Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Associated Capital Group stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.15. 76 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $885.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.19. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 282.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

