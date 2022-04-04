Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Asure Software stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 million, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
