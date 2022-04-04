Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Asure Software stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 million, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.