Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.25 million-$23.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.56 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Sunday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of ASUR opened at $5.77 on Monday. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $115.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

