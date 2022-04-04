Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATRA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,380,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after buying an additional 164,961 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

