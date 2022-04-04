Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of AY stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -676.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after buying an additional 296,154 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,991,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,352,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

