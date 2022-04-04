Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $11.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $317.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.57. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $207.83 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.