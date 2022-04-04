Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.00.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO opened at $121.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $121.46.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,763,000 after purchasing an additional 116,915 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.