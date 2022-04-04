AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $2,057.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,057.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $70.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,974.51. 214,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,090. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,937.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,892.82.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,167 shares of company stock worth $6,313,171. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

