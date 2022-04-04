AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,057.21.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,974.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,937.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,892.82. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoZone will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,171. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

