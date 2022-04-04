Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AWX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,753. The company has a market cap of $12.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38. Avalon has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

