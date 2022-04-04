Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of AWX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,753. The company has a market cap of $12.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38. Avalon has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $6.07.
Avalon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.