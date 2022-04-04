AvalonBay Communities, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.63 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2023 earnings at $10.69 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

NYSE:AVB opened at $254.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.22. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $183.58 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,421,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

