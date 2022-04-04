Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVNS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.25.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $46.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,961,000 after buying an additional 319,548 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,158,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,502,000 after buying an additional 71,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,662,000 after acquiring an additional 119,168 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,725,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after acquiring an additional 170,306 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.