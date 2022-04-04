Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $738.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $738.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $737.96 million and the highest is $739.60 million. Avaya posted sales of $738.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

AVYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

AVYA stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. 531,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. Avaya has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $31.72.

Avaya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.