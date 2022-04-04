Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVGR. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avinger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. Avinger has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 117.96% and a negative net margin of 171.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avinger will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Avinger during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 797.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avinger by 52,153.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avinger by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

