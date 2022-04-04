Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 468 ($6.13). Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.68) to GBX 530 ($6.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.29) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.07) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 520 ($6.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 508.33 ($6.66).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 444.60 ($5.82) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The firm has a market cap of £16.40 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 428.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 413.19. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 361.10 ($4.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 461 ($6.04).

In other news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 131,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($656,751.90). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,434 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,490.54).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

