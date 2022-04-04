Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 520 ($6.81) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Investec downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.89) to GBX 470 ($6.16) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.33.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. Aviva has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

