AZEK (AZEK) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AZEK to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AZEK and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZEK 0 1 8 0 2.89 AZEK Competitors 115 667 787 40 2.47

AZEK currently has a consensus price target of $46.67, suggesting a potential upside of 87.87%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.53%. Given AZEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AZEK is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of AZEK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AZEK and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZEK 8.13% 10.30% 6.85% AZEK Competitors 3.94% 3.39% 5.09%

Volatility & Risk

AZEK has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZEK’s peers have a beta of 2.16, indicating that their average stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AZEK and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AZEK $1.18 billion $93.15 million 38.81 AZEK Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 17.99

AZEK’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AZEK. AZEK is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AZEK beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

