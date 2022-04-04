Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.50.

BCPC stock opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Balchem has a 1 year low of $119.37 and a 1 year high of $174.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.95 and a 200 day moving average of $151.42. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 150.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

