Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NYSE BBAR opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $392.48 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

