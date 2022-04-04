Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.83. 6,675,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,372. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

