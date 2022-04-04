Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.33.

BSBR opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

Banco Santander (Brasil) ( NYSE:BSBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 991.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 616,788 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 174.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 453,904 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 140.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 133,874.7% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 301,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 301,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

