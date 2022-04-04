Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.83.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

