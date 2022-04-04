Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.40.

CIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:CIB traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $42.50. 299,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,815. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.61. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.828 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,740,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after buying an additional 41,229 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 142,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

