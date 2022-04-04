Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.21) to GBX 740 ($9.69) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $608.50.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 795.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 903,743 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 573,682 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 459,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pearson by 2,690.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,654 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

