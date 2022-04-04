Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.74.

Shares of BNS opened at $71.19 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

